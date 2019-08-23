Reverend Frederick Huth celebrates 94th Birthday

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 3:05 pm

Frederick L Huth will celebrate his 94thbirthday this coming Saturday. His family decided to do something special to commemorate this monumental event. They are asking for people to send cards to Huth at his home address to celebrate his birthday and make this year more special than ever. The elder Huth has no idea what his family has asked for, and will be very surprised when receiving well wishes from those who will take the time to honor the family’s request.

Born August 25th1925 in Polk Pennsylvania, Frederick L Huth developed his work ethic early in life. While still attending high school, he found creative ways to help earn money for the household, from raising and selling chickens, to working a large newspaper route. Eventually, he landed a job at a defense plant after his family moved to Maryland. Huth worked night shift during his senior year of high school yet still managed to participate in his school activities.

In November of 1943 at the age of 18, Huth was proudly drafted into the Navy and completed boot camp. He was sent to Chicago for training in mathematics and electronics. Upon leaving Chicago, he returned to Maryland to further his education. Huth was then assigned to an air station in Virginia where he oversaw the maintenance of all communication equipment, transmitter, receivers, telephones and teletypes. The station also served as a training base for aircraft carrier squadrons of torpedo bombers and fighter planes. Although Huth made numerous requests to be transferred to the European front, his commanding officers refused every request. Huth remained state side until the war ended then was discharged from the Navy in 1946.

During the war, Huth met the love of his life, Jewell Bell. The two married and settled in Norfolk, Va. In 1952, Huth enrolled in Columbia Bible College and completed his training in 1956. Over the years Huth has served in many venues. Upon settling in Clarendon County, Huth served as a preacher for many years at Alcolu Baptist Church.

“Granddaddy has three children, three grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren,” said Freddie Huth, grandson of Fredrick Huth. “He is a World War Two Veteran and has also taught in many schools including Salem school in New Zion and Sumter Christian School in Sumter. He was recently honored as the Grand Marshall of the New Zion Fourth of July Parade. He is the Preacher at Faith Bible Church and is also a volunteer preacher with the Prison ministry at Turbeville Correctional Facility.” Freddie also added that his grandfather owns A-1 Lube and U haul on 378 just west of Turbeville.

“He does a lot for those around him, always trying to help and give back to the community,” said Freddie. “ He is a true man of Christ. We just wanted to do something and make this birthday really special.”

Everyone is encouraged to send a birthday card to Reverend Fredrick L. Huth at 1640 Trinity Rd, Lynchburg, S.C. 29080.

#CLARENDONPROUD