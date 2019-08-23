One person dead in Fiery Car Crash

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 12:43 pm

On Friday afternoon at approximately 5:20 pm, one person died after being involved in a fatal traffic collision. The tragedy occurred on US 301 North near Salem Road.

According to a press release by South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2018 Volkswagen was traveling on Salem Road and disregarded the stop sign. As the car went through the intersection, the front end struck the side of a 2008 Jaguar being driven by Beatrice Fulton Singletary. Following the impact, the Jaguar left the roadway and struck the side of a building nearby. The car then burst into flames.

According to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock, Singletary was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled to determine if the collision caused her death or the resulting fire. Singletary was reported to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen, whose name was not released, sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is still on-going.