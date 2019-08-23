Nelson elected to Santee-Lynches COG Board

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 3:06 pm

The Santee-Lynches Council of Governments (COG) board of Directors recently voted in new officers to serve a two-year term from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021. The ceremony was held at the bi-monthly June meeting. The newly chosen officers held their first meeting August 12, 2019. The Santee-Lynches COG Board is comprised of leaders from Bishopville, Camden, Manning, Sumter, Clarendon County, Kershaw County, Lee County, and Sumter County. The board consists of 29-members who are local elected officials, state elected officials and several members-at-large from the community from the four-county region.

Mrs. Vivian Fleming-McGhaney was selected to serve as Chairman of the Board. She is the coordinator of Curriculum and Instruction for Specialized Programs for Sumter County School Districts and a member of the Sumter County Council.

Julia A. Nelson of Manning was chosen as 1stVice Chairman of the Council. Nelson is the executive director for Sumter County First Steps, and has done so for the past 16 years. She is the Mayor for the City of Manning, a position that she was elected to in July 2011. Nelson is also active in Rotary Club of Manning where she serves as Club President, and is a board member of Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Authority.

Sammie Tucker Jr. will serve as 2ndVice Chairman for the Council. Tucker, a Navy veteran, is also a former SC State Trooper. He owns Bee Safe Academy and currently serves as Kershaw County Council Vice Chairman.

James T. McCain Jr. from Sumter was chosen to be Secretary/Treasurer. Ten years ago, McCain retired after 35 years in leadership and managerial positions with United Parcels Service (UPS). He also serves as Sumter County Council Chairman.

According to their website, the Santee-Lynches COG Board and staff work with local governments to bring public and private sector leaders together to proactively identify challenges, develop creative solutions that are mutually beneficial, find and create efficiencies across the region, and set priorities. Examples of this regional collaboration are the expansion of US Highway 521 South to I-95 ($60.3M project), the Camden Truck Route ($31.5M Project), and the adoption of the Central Carolina Scholars Program, which provides the first six semesters of higher education at the region’s Central Carolina Technical College tuition-free. The four-county region was the first in the state to create and fund such an opportunity, which sought to directly feed the pipeline for existing and new industries and provide opportunities to students regardless of socioeconomic status. The Santee-Lynches COG is also a key organization utilized to administer federal and state grants across the region aimed at improving the quality of the workforce, facilitating community and economic development, and improving the quality of life of all citizens.

About Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments

Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments is a premier organization committed to optimizing our region’s unique strengths for a better tomorrow. Our mission is to deliberately enhance the quality of life and provide opportunities for the advancement of our region. Santee-Lynches serves the counties and cities of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter. To learn more, visit santeelynchescog.org.

Santee-Lynches COG is a member of the South Carolina Councils of Government (SC COGs). The SC COGs are a network of the 10 regional councils of governments working to positively affect quality of life and economic development in South Carolina. SC COGs serve as an extension of local and county governments to provide technical assistance, secure state and federal dollars to address critical issues, and advocate at a state and national level for economic and quality of life improvements for South Carolina. To learn more, visit sccogs.org or visit santeelynchescog.org.

#CLARENDONPROUD