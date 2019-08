Manning Resident named to Limestone College Spring 2019 Dean’sList

News from Limestone College:

GAFFNEY, SC (08/22/2019)– Mary Beatson, of Manning was named to the Limestone College Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Beatson was among 166 students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 4.0.

