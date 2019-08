Clarendon County Recreation Dept. needs youth Soccer Coaches

Clarendon County Recreation Department is in need of volunteer youth soccer coaches for the 5-6 yr. and 7-10 yr. age groups. Must be at least 21 years of age. Practice and games are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 or 7 pm at J. C. Britton Park in Manning. If interested, contact CCRD at 803-473-3543.