CCTC announces Summer 2019 President’s & Dean’s Lists
by Samantha Lynn | August 22, 2019 3:49 pm
From: Central Carolina Technical College/ For Immediate Release
SUMTER, S.C. – Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota has announced the Summer 2019 student honors lists. This term, 198 students have been honored. The President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term. The Part-Time President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term. Central Carolina Technical College’s Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term. This term, 161 students have been honored. The Part-Time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term.
Full-Time President’s List:
Clarendon County
John G. Hetcel, John B. Witherspoon
Kershaw County
Nicole K. Adamson, Robert D. Belk, Cole N. Bodiford, Samuel E. Friendly, Shane G. Granger, Russell T.
Huffstetler, Tavis A. Jenkins, Mario J. Landaverde, Janya T. Robsinon, Lindsey R. Sumrall
Richland County
Vincent M. Manzi
Sumter County
Alexis L. Berens, Quintia R. Burns, Jasmine L. Knight, Jerry O. Lopez Valdes, Jamie A. Mclean, Griffin A.
Odom, Cynthia T. Sims, Rori M. Sorensen, Passion D. Wilson
Part-Time President’s List
Berkeley County
Kristie M. Peterson
Chester County
Brian C. Byars
Chesterfield County
DeAnna M. Blackwell
Clarendon County
Madison D. Ard, Benjamin R. Barrineau, Collyn C. Bates, Mary E. Beard, Anthony M. Brooker, Phillip J. Dawkins, Tajabreonca Z. Dow, Damien L. Gist, Graham T. Goodrich, Maia L. Grams, Crystal L. Hatfield,
Brittany N. Hodge, Heather C. Knowlton, Robert D. Kovarna, Josefina Leon, Corey J. McElveen, Timothy
B. Mcleod, Daulton B. Parker, Luis F. Rojas, Hannah E. Varn, Carson L. Walker, Alicia R. Wilson, Pamela C.
Wilson
Florence County
Marleigh H. Floyd
Kershaw County
Dillon L. Allen, Elijah J. Arant, Connor J. Bertram, Paul E. Branham, Whitney E. Branham, Mary S. Brown,
Tresvant L. Clark, Robert B. Crane, Kara E. Derby, Gracyn E. Duncan, Corey A. England, Anna K. Graves,
Kimberly D. Hancock, Sara E. Hendrix, Imani R. Herbin, Jeremy M. Horne, Bailey A. Huckabee, Dayton E.
Jeffcoat, Sheree A. Jenkins, Morgan K. Jones, Robert M. Lee, Jacob C. Lloyd, William J. Lloyd, Margaret V.
Matthews, Freeda N. McCaskill, Chelsea M. McDonald, Sailor H. McKoy, Emily K. McNeely, Madison T.
Mcneill, Elliott C. Pope, Kathryn P. Rabon, Tarah A. Ransom, Brendan D. Rivers, Jonathan E. Sandoval,
Melissa D. Scott, Jessica M. Spencer, Marian R. Stepniewski, Kendra B. Sutton, John C. Tanner, Bailey R.
Thomas, Trenton S. White, Maci Willetts
Lancaster County
Abigail R. Baytes
Lee County
Jessica C. Baxley, Pelzer W. Beasley, Noah D. Catoe, Carla B. Rosas-Hernandez, Brooke A. Welch,
Alexandra D. White
Orangeburg County
Felix A. Wilson
Richland County
Christopher P. Harrison, Kamron N. Lomax
Sumter County
Steven C. Anderson, Keanna N. Ardis, Joshua M. Avins, Sabrina N. Behuniak, Charles C. Belz, Simone E.
Benedict, Lauren J. Bodiford, Elizabeth B. Bowman, Ericka E. Bracey, Quanjenae A. Broughton, Loretta P.
Brown, Crystal M. Butler, Graham D. Campbell, Maddison L. Caples, Kjersti Chilcoat, Michael A. Clark,
William C. Clemmons, McKayla H. Cole, Marissa L. Cortorillo, Edward A. Cutchen, Amaya T. David,Madison C. Davis, Courtney R. Dean, Ashleigh N. Deibel, Dalexus S. Dingle, Ellen M. Dinkins, Rebecca M. Dinkins, Cameron R. Dixon, Winter S. Dorsey, Samuel G. Dubose, Sanquisha S. Faison, Joshua C. Fugate, Wriston W. Gardner, Chad Gass, Autumn G. Gebler, Crystal G. Gebler, Jennifer B. Gilpin, Jacqueline W. Glover, Marcus D. Green, Brittany C. Greene, Caitlyn R. Greenwood, Brittany M. Griswold, Emily C. Guy, Taira L. Hallier, Cynthia M. Hildenbrand, Melanie J. Hill, Darrell K. Hodges, Myrtue L. Ingram, Travis L. Ingram, Hassan Jeng, Monique M. Lemmon, Deja S. Lint, McKenzie R. Lowder, Ian P. McCaffrey, Jeffrey L. McClendon, Jennifer R. McIntosh, Owen A. Minello, Donya K. Mitchell, Roshawn D. Mobley, Madison L. Moore, Katelyn N. Morris, Jackolyn Myers, Nakia M. New-Graham, Pa Musa L. Ngom, William E. Ohrt, Amanda B. Phillips, Breanna E. Poole, Brandon J. Ray, Fredrick A. Reyes, Victoria P. Rumbold, Misty M. Russell, Joseph D. Safford, Gregory J. Sewell, Madison G. Shirley, Madison H. Sims, Stacy M. Sims, Teresa N. Singleton, Kayla A. Small, David R. Smith, Elizabeth V. Smith, Jason P. Smith, Tara S. Soles, Joseph M. Sullivan, Freddie Taylor, Adalaide M. Valley, Kyra C. Van Anda, Rebecca L. Vipperman, Sharell D. Wells, Julie A. West, Austin E. Westmoreland, Dominique O. Wilson, LeChone Wilson, Jaycie N. Wisor
Williamsburg County
Lakeisha R. McKnight
York County
Acacia M. Williams
Full-Time Dean’s List
Clarendon County
Maria I. Darby, Rammie M. Saldivar
Kershaw County
Nalayshia D. Adamson, Dean A. Clyburn, Kay L. Dykes, Dan L. Evans, Corey L. Howe, Jolisa S. Toney
Lee County
Aniya E. Durant
Orangeburg County
Austin S. Pierce
Sumter County
Eboni V. Amaker, Angela M. Baker, Tyra Davis, Taylor M. Gonzales, James A. Griffith, William H. Hartley,
Nathanael T. Jackson, Jamya T. June, Austin R. Martinez, Nicole E. Morant, Jovaune D. Nugent, Bobby L.
Pickerson, Ari L. Randolph, Dalton P. Shirley, Kelly Sims, Zachary L. Stephens, Christian A. Strange,
Christian S. Sutton, Garion Z. White
Part-Time Dean’s List
Aiken County
Mark D. Plunkett
Barnwell County
Jason A. Bessinger
Calhoun County
Deidre LaBrew
Clarendon County
Shanetra M. Bennett, Taj R. Blair, Sherrie B. Bryant, Katelyn R. Charnock, Michelle A. Christy, Nastajia K.
Hamilton, Thomas P. Mitchum, Nilu R. Patel, Zackery L. Swiger, Danielle A. Young
Darlington County
Richard H. Frazier
Florence County
Marcea Baker, Shamekia L. Humbert, Alyssa S. Weatherly
Kershaw County
Camry E. Albert, Juliana C. Altieri, Sara B. Altman, LaKeila L. Anderson, Joseph B. Baird, Madison K.
Benton, Marsheline E. Brown-Hamilton, Juanita N. Clyburn, Carri M. David, William G. Farmer, Cassandra
G. Gibson, Katelyn I. Hargett, Ethan Harllee, Kayla Horne, Emily K. Horton, Chanel D. Jones, Jared K.
Kirkpatrick, Stacy L. Locklear, Crystal G. Miano, Emma M. Nash, Shamari J. Pollard, Amy T. Robinson,
Crystella C. Singleton, McKenzie L. Taylor, Madison M. Troyer, Rosalind Watson, Paul G. Weatherford,
Trampes A. Williams, Herbert L. Williams
Lee County
Daelynn Alvarado, William B. Bolinger, William B. Boykin, Laney L. Capell, Kaneshia S. Fortune, Josselyn
M. Jenkins, Bailey M. Nix, Caroline G. Smith, Donte L. Stuckey
Pickens County
Zacjary T. Rhodes
Richland County
Joshua A. Higginbotham, Caiaphas Pinkney
Sumter County
Cami L. Atkinson, Cameron N. Benjamin, Eloise S. Blanding, Larry D. Bledsoe, Jordan K. Brimage, Dabreshia L. Burgess, Terry L. Collins, Cameron S. Collins, Joi M. Conyers, Deidra D. Croskey-McKnight, Tequila F. Davis, Maleke R. Davis, Tyra A. Day, Hunter W. Day, Iris A. Diaz, James R. Duke, Broadus R. Eddings Jr., David B. Edgell, La’Daijah S. Ferguson, Coleman A. Freeman, Grace A. Gagnon, Eddie F. Goins, Luis A. Gutierrez-Mendoza, Katie D. Hamilton, Shymia R. Hampton, Garret B. Hassler, Zaralyn L. Hernandez, Janna N. Hodge, Destiny R. Holland, Madisyn L. Hudson, Sara L. Hudson, Christina M. Hunn, Mackenzie L. Hyder, Malik J. Jackson, Tammy E. Jones, Tatiana J. Kennedy, Keondra M. Kennedy, Lezlie J. Leslie, Sara E. Lewis, Tonjasia A. Mayrant-Prayleau, Nadia T. McConkey, JaQuara S. McDonald, Kathleen S. McMullen, Diamon A. Meyers, Keenan D. Miller, Gabriel M. Miller, Elexus T. Miller, Rozalynd Y. Moore, Melissa D. Moses, Emmaline C. Murphy, Victoria E. Nance, Santana V. Nelson, Priscilla A. Nesmith, Taylor L. Odom, Hannah E. Partin, McKenzie L. Rawls, Chantell S. Ray, Nicole Rose, Lauren D. Sadlowski, Jeremiah D. Scott, Jordan C. Scruggs, Jeremy M. Sims, Hakeem O. Sinkler, Austin J. Smith, Stacey A. Stewart, Jerizane E. Stone, Joana E. Thompson, Ian T. Tomlin, Jennifer L. Vandegrift, Thomas K. Warren, Verniyah T. Washington, Jasmine S. White, Graecin T. Wilber
Williamsburg County
Jazmon J. Tisdale
Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more at cctech.edu.
