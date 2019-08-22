CCTC announces Summer 2019 President’s & Dean’s Lists

SUMTER, S.C. – Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota has announced the Summer 2019 student honors lists. This term, 198 students have been honored. The President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term. The Part-Time President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term. Central Carolina Technical College’s Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term. This term, 161 students have been honored. The Part-Time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term.

Full-Time President’s List:

Clarendon County

John G. Hetcel, John B. Witherspoon

Kershaw County

Nicole K. Adamson, Robert D. Belk, Cole N. Bodiford, Samuel E. Friendly, Shane G. Granger, Russell T.

Huffstetler, Tavis A. Jenkins, Mario J. Landaverde, Janya T. Robsinon, Lindsey R. Sumrall

Richland County

Vincent M. Manzi

Sumter County

Alexis L. Berens, Quintia R. Burns, Jasmine L. Knight, Jerry O. Lopez Valdes, Jamie A. Mclean, Griffin A.

Odom, Cynthia T. Sims, Rori M. Sorensen, Passion D. Wilson

Part-Time President’s List

Berkeley County

Kristie M. Peterson

Chester County

Brian C. Byars

Chesterfield County

DeAnna M. Blackwell

Clarendon County

Madison D. Ard, Benjamin R. Barrineau, Collyn C. Bates, Mary E. Beard, Anthony M. Brooker, Phillip J. Dawkins, Tajabreonca Z. Dow, Damien L. Gist, Graham T. Goodrich, Maia L. Grams, Crystal L. Hatfield,

Brittany N. Hodge, Heather C. Knowlton, Robert D. Kovarna, Josefina Leon, Corey J. McElveen, Timothy

B. Mcleod, Daulton B. Parker, Luis F. Rojas, Hannah E. Varn, Carson L. Walker, Alicia R. Wilson, Pamela C.

Wilson

Florence County

Marleigh H. Floyd

Kershaw County

Dillon L. Allen, Elijah J. Arant, Connor J. Bertram, Paul E. Branham, Whitney E. Branham, Mary S. Brown,

Tresvant L. Clark, Robert B. Crane, Kara E. Derby, Gracyn E. Duncan, Corey A. England, Anna K. Graves,

Kimberly D. Hancock, Sara E. Hendrix, Imani R. Herbin, Jeremy M. Horne, Bailey A. Huckabee, Dayton E.

Jeffcoat, Sheree A. Jenkins, Morgan K. Jones, Robert M. Lee, Jacob C. Lloyd, William J. Lloyd, Margaret V.

Matthews, Freeda N. McCaskill, Chelsea M. McDonald, Sailor H. McKoy, Emily K. McNeely, Madison T.

Mcneill, Elliott C. Pope, Kathryn P. Rabon, Tarah A. Ransom, Brendan D. Rivers, Jonathan E. Sandoval,

Melissa D. Scott, Jessica M. Spencer, Marian R. Stepniewski, Kendra B. Sutton, John C. Tanner, Bailey R.

Thomas, Trenton S. White, Maci Willetts

Lancaster County

Abigail R. Baytes

Lee County

Jessica C. Baxley, Pelzer W. Beasley, Noah D. Catoe, Carla B. Rosas-Hernandez, Brooke A. Welch,

Alexandra D. White

Orangeburg County

Felix A. Wilson

Richland County

Christopher P. Harrison, Kamron N. Lomax

Sumter County

Steven C. Anderson, Keanna N. Ardis, Joshua M. Avins, Sabrina N. Behuniak, Charles C. Belz, Simone E.

Benedict, Lauren J. Bodiford, Elizabeth B. Bowman, Ericka E. Bracey, Quanjenae A. Broughton, Loretta P.

Brown, Crystal M. Butler, Graham D. Campbell, Maddison L. Caples, Kjersti Chilcoat, Michael A. Clark,

William C. Clemmons, McKayla H. Cole, Marissa L. Cortorillo, Edward A. Cutchen, Amaya T. David,Madison C. Davis, Courtney R. Dean, Ashleigh N. Deibel, Dalexus S. Dingle, Ellen M. Dinkins, Rebecca M. Dinkins, Cameron R. Dixon, Winter S. Dorsey, Samuel G. Dubose, Sanquisha S. Faison, Joshua C. Fugate, Wriston W. Gardner, Chad Gass, Autumn G. Gebler, Crystal G. Gebler, Jennifer B. Gilpin, Jacqueline W. Glover, Marcus D. Green, Brittany C. Greene, Caitlyn R. Greenwood, Brittany M. Griswold, Emily C. Guy, Taira L. Hallier, Cynthia M. Hildenbrand, Melanie J. Hill, Darrell K. Hodges, Myrtue L. Ingram, Travis L. Ingram, Hassan Jeng, Monique M. Lemmon, Deja S. Lint, McKenzie R. Lowder, Ian P. McCaffrey, Jeffrey L. McClendon, Jennifer R. McIntosh, Owen A. Minello, Donya K. Mitchell, Roshawn D. Mobley, Madison L. Moore, Katelyn N. Morris, Jackolyn Myers, Nakia M. New-Graham, Pa Musa L. Ngom, William E. Ohrt, Amanda B. Phillips, Breanna E. Poole, Brandon J. Ray, Fredrick A. Reyes, Victoria P. Rumbold, Misty M. Russell, Joseph D. Safford, Gregory J. Sewell, Madison G. Shirley, Madison H. Sims, Stacy M. Sims, Teresa N. Singleton, Kayla A. Small, David R. Smith, Elizabeth V. Smith, Jason P. Smith, Tara S. Soles, Joseph M. Sullivan, Freddie Taylor, Adalaide M. Valley, Kyra C. Van Anda, Rebecca L. Vipperman, Sharell D. Wells, Julie A. West, Austin E. Westmoreland, Dominique O. Wilson, LeChone Wilson, Jaycie N. Wisor

Williamsburg County

Lakeisha R. McKnight

York County

Acacia M. Williams

Full-Time Dean’s List

Clarendon County

Maria I. Darby, Rammie M. Saldivar

Kershaw County

Nalayshia D. Adamson, Dean A. Clyburn, Kay L. Dykes, Dan L. Evans, Corey L. Howe, Jolisa S. Toney

Lee County

Aniya E. Durant

Orangeburg County

Austin S. Pierce

Sumter County

Eboni V. Amaker, Angela M. Baker, Tyra Davis, Taylor M. Gonzales, James A. Griffith, William H. Hartley,

Nathanael T. Jackson, Jamya T. June, Austin R. Martinez, Nicole E. Morant, Jovaune D. Nugent, Bobby L.

Pickerson, Ari L. Randolph, Dalton P. Shirley, Kelly Sims, Zachary L. Stephens, Christian A. Strange,

Christian S. Sutton, Garion Z. White

Part-Time Dean’s List

Aiken County

Mark D. Plunkett

Barnwell County

Jason A. Bessinger

Calhoun County

Deidre LaBrew

Clarendon County

Shanetra M. Bennett, Taj R. Blair, Sherrie B. Bryant, Katelyn R. Charnock, Michelle A. Christy, Nastajia K.

Hamilton, Thomas P. Mitchum, Nilu R. Patel, Zackery L. Swiger, Danielle A. Young

Darlington County

Richard H. Frazier

Florence County

Marcea Baker, Shamekia L. Humbert, Alyssa S. Weatherly

Kershaw County

Camry E. Albert, Juliana C. Altieri, Sara B. Altman, LaKeila L. Anderson, Joseph B. Baird, Madison K.

Benton, Marsheline E. Brown-Hamilton, Juanita N. Clyburn, Carri M. David, William G. Farmer, Cassandra

G. Gibson, Katelyn I. Hargett, Ethan Harllee, Kayla Horne, Emily K. Horton, Chanel D. Jones, Jared K.

Kirkpatrick, Stacy L. Locklear, Crystal G. Miano, Emma M. Nash, Shamari J. Pollard, Amy T. Robinson,

Crystella C. Singleton, McKenzie L. Taylor, Madison M. Troyer, Rosalind Watson, Paul G. Weatherford,

Trampes A. Williams, Herbert L. Williams

Lee County

Daelynn Alvarado, William B. Bolinger, William B. Boykin, Laney L. Capell, Kaneshia S. Fortune, Josselyn

M. Jenkins, Bailey M. Nix, Caroline G. Smith, Donte L. Stuckey

Pickens County

Zacjary T. Rhodes

Richland County

Joshua A. Higginbotham, Caiaphas Pinkney

Sumter County

Cami L. Atkinson, Cameron N. Benjamin, Eloise S. Blanding, Larry D. Bledsoe, Jordan K. Brimage, Dabreshia L. Burgess, Terry L. Collins, Cameron S. Collins, Joi M. Conyers, Deidra D. Croskey-McKnight, Tequila F. Davis, Maleke R. Davis, Tyra A. Day, Hunter W. Day, Iris A. Diaz, James R. Duke, Broadus R. Eddings Jr., David B. Edgell, La’Daijah S. Ferguson, Coleman A. Freeman, Grace A. Gagnon, Eddie F. Goins, Luis A. Gutierrez-Mendoza, Katie D. Hamilton, Shymia R. Hampton, Garret B. Hassler, Zaralyn L. Hernandez, Janna N. Hodge, Destiny R. Holland, Madisyn L. Hudson, Sara L. Hudson, Christina M. Hunn, Mackenzie L. Hyder, Malik J. Jackson, Tammy E. Jones, Tatiana J. Kennedy, Keondra M. Kennedy, Lezlie J. Leslie, Sara E. Lewis, Tonjasia A. Mayrant-Prayleau, Nadia T. McConkey, JaQuara S. McDonald, Kathleen S. McMullen, Diamon A. Meyers, Keenan D. Miller, Gabriel M. Miller, Elexus T. Miller, Rozalynd Y. Moore, Melissa D. Moses, Emmaline C. Murphy, Victoria E. Nance, Santana V. Nelson, Priscilla A. Nesmith, Taylor L. Odom, Hannah E. Partin, McKenzie L. Rawls, Chantell S. Ray, Nicole Rose, Lauren D. Sadlowski, Jeremiah D. Scott, Jordan C. Scruggs, Jeremy M. Sims, Hakeem O. Sinkler, Austin J. Smith, Stacey A. Stewart, Jerizane E. Stone, Joana E. Thompson, Ian T. Tomlin, Jennifer L. Vandegrift, Thomas K. Warren, Verniyah T. Washington, Jasmine S. White, Graecin T. Wilber

Williamsburg County

Jazmon J. Tisdale

Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more at cctech.edu.

