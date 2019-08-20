Local residents Graduate from Clemson University
by Samantha Lynn | August 20, 2019 2:44 am
CLEMSON, SC (08/19/2019)– Local residents graduated from Clemson University August 9, 2019.
They are:
Savitra Y. Dow of Pinewood, who graduated with a Master’s degree in Business Administration
Davis G. Martin of Summerton, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Resource Management
Michael Garrett Neal Weaver of Turbeville, who graduated with a Master’s degree in Accounting.
They were among more than 1,000 students who received degrees at Littlejohn Coliseum.
