Local residents Graduate from Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC (08/19/2019)– Local residents graduated from Clemson University August 9, 2019.

They are:

Savitra Y. Dow of Pinewood, who graduated with a Master’s degree in Business Administration

Davis G. Martin of Summerton, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Resource Management

Michael Garrett Neal Weaver of Turbeville, who graduated with a Master’s degree in Accounting.

They were among more than 1,000 students who received degrees at Littlejohn Coliseum.