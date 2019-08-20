Dozer is available for adoption!

Last Updated: August 20, 2019 at 11:10 am

Dozer is a 1 year old, brown and black, male, Lab/Hound mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, and tested negative for heartworms. Dozer is such a sweet dog with lots of energy that loves to play! He is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! Dozer is super friendly and gets along with other dogs. If you are interested in adopting Dozer, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.