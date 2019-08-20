CC Narcotics Unit takes a bite out of Drug trafficking

In October 2017, The Clarendon County Combined Narcotics Unit (Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and Manning Police Department) began an investigation involving a drug trafficking ring in Clarendon County and surrounding areas. The drug trafficking ring was involved in the distribution of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Cocaine Base (Crack Cocaine) in Clarendon County S.C. , as well as other counties in S.C. As a result the following agencies became involved in the investigation S. C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Police Department, S.C. Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services, and, The U.S. Attorney’s Office Columbia S.C. As a result of this investigation the following subjects have been arrested and charged with Distribution and conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics in Clarendon County and surrounding counties. Jerry R. Calvin, George Edward Nelson, Demetrick Antwon Nelson, and Christopher Polite. So far Agents have seized approximately 4 Kilograms of Methamphetamine, over 200 grams of Cocaine and approximately 15 grams of Cocaine Base (Crack Cocaine).

On Tuesday August 13, 2019 Agents arrested Jerry Calvin (Age 41) at his residence located at 1101 M.S. Road in Manning S.C. There Agents executed a search warrant, and seized approximately 1 kilogram of Methamphetamine, approximately 200 grams of Cocaine along with a small amount of marijuana and other controlled substances. Agents also seized $3,908 in U.S. Currency from the residence. Also on 8/13/19 Agents arrested George Edward Nelson (Age 63) and Demtrick Antwon Nelson (Age 39) at their residence located at 1184 Charwood Road located in the Alcolu area of Clarendon County S.C. Christopher Polite (Age 30) surrendered to Agents in Columbia on Friday August 16, 2019. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.