Big Tom is available for adoption

Last Updated: August 20, 2019 at 11:15 am

Tom is an 8 year old, grey and white, male, Domestic Short Hair cat. Tom is current on all of his age appropriate shots, has been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. He is used to being an indoor cat. Tom is a very sweet cat that enjoys being petted. He gets along well with other cats, and is rather laid back. Tom is a larger cat, weighing around 15 pounds. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens.