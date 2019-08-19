Manning City Council Regular Meeting tonight at 6:30 pm
A REGULAR MEETING
OF THE
MANNING CITY COUNCIL
Monday, August 19, 2019 Council Chambers
6:30 p.m. Manning City Hall
AGENDA
I. Welcome/Introductory Remark ……….Mayor Julia A. Nelson
II. Invocation
III. Pledge…………………………………………Councilmember Ervin L. Davis, Sr.
IV. Approval of Agenda
V. Minutes:
Minutes of a Regular Meeting of City Council, July 15, 2019.
VI. Citizens’ Comments
VII. Committee Reports
VIII. Presentation:
1) Santee-Lynches……………………………………….. Connie Munn Chief, Health and Human Services
2) 2020 Census Update…………………….…………Ms. Vermelle P. Simmons
Partnership Specialist/SC Field Division
Atlanta Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau
IX. Mayor’s Report
X. Administrator’s Report
Departmental Reports: Included in Council’s Packet
XI. Old Business:
A. Ordinance No. 2019-04. (Second Reading). An Ordinance to Amend Section
2-11, Relating to the Clerk-Treasurer, So as to Provide that the City Clerk Shall Perform Additional Duties as a Deputy City Administrator.
XII. New Business:
A. Resolution to Update the City of Manning Policy and Personnel Manual for 2019.
B. Resolution Authorizing the Administrator enter into an agreement with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for the secure detention of juveniles.
XIII. Councilmembers’ Comments
XIV. Executive Session:
1) Legal matter in the Administration Department pursuant to S.C. Code, Section
30-70-4-(a) (2).
XV. Possible action following Executive Session for items discussed in Executive Session.
XVI. Adjournment
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the meeting should contact Daun Davis at (803) 435-8477, 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.
