Manning City Council Regular Meeting tonight at 6:30 pm

A REGULAR MEETING

OF THE

MANNING CITY COUNCIL

Monday, August 19, 2019 Council Chambers

6:30 p.m. Manning City Hall

AGENDA

I. Welcome/Introductory Remark ……….Mayor Julia A. Nelson

II. Invocation

III. Pledge…………………………………………Councilmember Ervin L. Davis, Sr.

IV. Approval of Agenda

V. Minutes:

Minutes of a Regular Meeting of City Council, July 15, 2019.

VI. Citizens’ Comments

VII. Committee Reports

VIII. Presentation:

1) Santee-Lynches……………………………………….. Connie Munn Chief, Health and Human Services

2) 2020 Census Update…………………….…………Ms. Vermelle P. Simmons

Partnership Specialist/SC Field Division

Atlanta Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau

IX. Mayor’s Report

X. Administrator’s Report

Departmental Reports : Included in Council’s Packet

XI. Old Business:

A. Ordinance No. 2019-04. (Second Reading). An Ordinance to Amend Section

2-11, Relating to the Clerk-Treasurer, So as to Provide that the City Clerk Shall Perform Additional Duties as a Deputy City Administrator.

XII. New Business:

A. Resolution to Update the City of Manning Policy and Personnel Manual for 2019.

B. Resolution Authorizing the Administrator enter into an agreement with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for the secure detention of juveniles.

XIII. Councilmembers’ Comments

XIV. Executive Session:

1) Legal matter in the Administration Department pursuant to S.C. Code, Section

30-70-4-(a) (2).

XV. Possible action following Executive Session for items discussed in Executive Session.

XVI. Adjournment

Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the meeting should contact Daun Davis at (803) 435-8477, 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.