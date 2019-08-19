Duke Energy names new SC State President

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 10:59 am

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy today announced a change in its executive leadership in South Carolina that will continue the company’s long-standing commitment to its 760,000 electric and 162,000 gas customers in the Palmetto State.

Michael Callahan – currently vice president of investor relations – will succeed Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe as South Carolina state president.

Callahan, 44, will manage state and local regulatory and government relations in South Carolina. He will work closely with the corporate and regulatory strategy team to advance legislative, rate and regulatory initiatives in the state. His team also leads community relations for Duke Energy across the Palmetto State. As the state president, Callahan will manage continued efforts to engage and work with customers and stakeholders across many topics, including the growth of renewables, the advancement of electrification efforts, strategic philanthropic initiatives and grassroots engagement with customers big and small.

For the rest of the story, please see August 15 edition of The Manning Times.