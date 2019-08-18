Tanya Cox with CCFD receives award

At the Clarendon County Council monthly meeting held Monday night, employees of Clarendon County were recognized for their years of service. Dwight Stewart, Chairman of the Board presented the employees with their individual awards with the help of David Epperson, County Administrator.

Tanya Cox has worked as an administrative assistant with the Clarendon County Fire Department for 10 years. She received a certificate and pin for her service.