Deputy Annett Smith receives award

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 10:56 am

At the Clarendon County Council monthly meeting held Monday night, employees of Clarendon County were recognized for their years of service. Dwight Stewart, Chairman of the Board presented the employees with their individual awards with the help of David Epperson, County Administrator.

Deputy First Class Annett Smith was presented her certificate of appreciation and a clock for 25 years working with the CC Sheriff’s Office.