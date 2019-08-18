CARL MATTHEWS EVANS

NEW ZION – Carl Matthews Evans, 85, husband of Janice Myrtle Morris Evans, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his home.

Born January 11, 1934, in the Oakdale community of New Zion, he was a son of the late James Wesley Evans and the late Margaret Ettalene Duke Evans. He was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church, EPC, where he served in several leadership roles including as a Deacon and as an Elder. He had been a member since March 30, 1951.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years of New Zion; three children, Marie Cumbie (Mike), Barbara Proctor (Walt) and Matt Evans (Lynn), all of New Zion; six grandchildren, Carlette Morris (Kael), Darry Mouzon, Hollie Thompson (Jason), Sydney Beasley (Zan), Matthew Evans (Allison) and Mary-Catherine Evans; six great grandchildren, Morgan, Britton, Layton, Campbell, Wesley and Charlotte; and special family member, Annabell Brown (Mack) of New Zion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah-Margaret Evans; and nine siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Midway Presbyterian Church, EPC, with the Rev. Mike Lowder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family members will serve as pallbearers. Active honorary pallbearers will be Dan Harrington, Dudley Harrington, Tim Baylor, David Spivey, Scott Robinson and Phillip Grimsley. Honorary pallbearers will be The Men of the Church.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church and other times at the residence, 1730 Corner Road, New Zion.

Memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, EPC, c/o Wendell Robinson, 1215 Evans Road, New Zion, SC 29111.