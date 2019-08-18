Captain F.B. Jones receives award

At the Clarendon County Council monthly meeting held Monday night, employees of Clarendon County were recognized for their years of service. Dwight Stewart, Chairman of the Board presented the employees with their individual awards with the help of David Epperson, County Administrator.

Frank Jones received his appreciation certificate and his 10 year pin. Jones is a Captain with the Clarendon County Fire Department.