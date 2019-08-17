Victim of Fatal Crash identified

A traffic collision resulting in a fatality occurred yesterday in Clarendon County. According to a press release by SC Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 5:20 pm on US 301 at the intersection with Salem Road.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock identified the driver as Beatrice Fulton Singletary of Olanta, who died at the scene. Ms. Singletary was driving a 2008 jaguar on US 301 North. The coronor’s report also indicated that Singletary was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2018 Volkswagon, disregarded the stop sign at the intersection. The front of the Volkswagon struck the side of the Jaguar being driven by Singletary. The Jaguar then left the roadway and struck a building, then burst into flames.

The driver of the Volkswagon sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is still on-going as to cause of death.