Service that you can trust

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 9:31 am

Defining the true meaning of what it means to be a family-owned business, Bob’s Body Shop opens at 8 a.m. daily. Bob Spigner founded the business in 1963 with one truck. Fifty-five years and nine new trucks later, and having employed seven family members, past and present, Bob’s is still going strong.

Bob and his wife, Lois, maintained the daily operations alongside one another until 1973, when their son Robbie Spigner joined them. Their grandson, Lin Mahoney, joined them in 2001. Lois passed away in 2011. Their other grandson, Lee Mahoney, has worked with them part-time in the business for 15 years.

Robbie’s wife, Dianne, was with the company for more than 10 years running the office. In the past year, Lin’s wife, Melissa Mahoney, began her career at Bob’s.

Spigner’s passion for cars and towing is what started the business. His willingness to keep up with the changing times, rules and regulations is what has kept the doors open and the business successful. One unique feature of Spigner’s business is the heavy wrecker experience that he and his crew possess.

“Dad felt he could be successful and really help people,” said son Robbie Spigner. “That is why he took the risk to open his own business all those years ago.”

Bob and his crew believe the best part of the business is the people they get to meet. He said that, five years from now, he and his family hope to still be at 2150 Alex Harvin Highway “growing as a business and as a family.”