Sabrina Mellerson receives award

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 10:45 am

At the Clarendon County Council monthly meeting held Monday night, employees of Clarendon County were recognized for their years of service. Dwight Stewart, Chairman of the Board presented the employees with their individual awards with the help of David Epperson, County Administrator.

Sabrina Mellerson was recognized for five years of service with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. She received a certificate and a five year pin.