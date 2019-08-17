Local Club donates to Students in need

Many children of Clarendon County were recently presented with new book bags and supplies for the upcoming school year. Many bike/car clubs throughout Clarendon, Sumter, Williamsburg and Charleston County were able to organize and pool their resources together to provide essential items to the students.

Latinya Ortiz is the founder and president of Limited Edition Bike/Car Club. She and Marshall Jacobs, founder and president of O’so Smooth Ryderz, collaborated on ways to help others. They wanted to give back to the community and discussed many ideas that were possible. The duo decided to go with the idea of organizing a back to school bash so that they could donate the school supplies to children who might not have the resources available to purchase them. Ortiz and Jacobs contacted other clubs within South Carolina and asked for them to participate in the endeavor. Through donations from the clubs, more than 55 children received the items needed for them to start school soon. A list of items, such as book bags, pencils, paper, markers, rulers and other supplies were distributed August 3 at J.C. Britton Park in Manning. Members of the other clubs who participated showed up and helped in organizing the tables for of supplies for the children.

“Marshall and I were so excited about this first annual event,” said Ortiz. “We had a lot of people show up and enjoy each other’s company. We also contacted a lady who supplied funnel cakes for everyone who attended. We also arranged for a game bus to be there. X-box, Playstation, and WII games were available for Video games with large TV monitors were mounted inside the bus. That was definitely a highlight for the kids to enjoy. The smiles on these children’s face were more than enough as payment for our efforts.”

Many of the clubs are also active in other causes to help others. They help with programs that feed homeless people, and helping with Christmas gifts for children and their families.

The list of clubs who participated were Limited Edition Bike/Car club, Limited Edition Bike/Car club O’So Smooth Ryderz, Merciless Souls MC, Eclipse Kings and Queenz, A Step above the Rest, Black Dymondz Queenz, Blac Isis, Savage Queenz and Beautiful American Divas