Two Bullets and still going Strong

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 8:49 am

Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has many well-trained personnel with years of experience in helping the public during stressful incidents. While the nature of some calls are similar, each one must be treated differently on an individual basis. What works one day to defuse a situation may have completely different effects the next time.

One seasoned member of the team is Shante Demary, Deputy Sheriff for CCSO. Hired in February 2018, Demary was promoted in July of this year to become the Lieutenant for the School Resource Officer (SRO) Division. He is assigned as SRO for Scott’s Branch High School.

Demary had his first exposure to public safety for Lee County EMS while still in high school. He worked two county jobs, an Emergency Medical Technician and a dispatcher, for Lee County for many years. Demary then attended law enforcement training in Columbia to work for Lee County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff in 2003. Eventually, he transferred to a different division of the Sheriff’s Office to become school resource officer (SRO). He worked there until February 2018 when hired by Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

