Special Needs facilities employed by Honda

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 8:27 am

Rosalind Green, always smiling, loves the work and getting her paycheck.

In Clarendon County, there is a particular group of people who work hard to provide a service for Honda of Florence. These special people work at their own pace in a comfortable setting and get paid for their efforts. Clarendon County Special Needs and Disabilities Board are under contract with Honda to provide kits to be used in the assembly process of new recreational vehicles sold by Honda at the Florence location. The residents of the facility are trained on the step by step process created by Honda to ensure that the kits are assembled correctly. Recently, the Manning team was invited to the Honda plant in Florence. They took a tour of the facility, and were given Honda t-shirts and medals for their hard work.

Parts such as bolts, nuts, brackets and screws are sent in bulk from Honda directly to the facility in Manning with thorough instructions on how to set up for assembly. The different parts are placed in a plastic bag according to the required list so that they can be used to install items to the ATVs, such as safety roof kits or rollover protection kits.

“We have been involved with these types of programs for over 15 years,” said Ryan Way, Executive Director at Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. “The current assignment has been our focus for the past three years.” According to Way, each person is given an assignment based on his or her abilities to participate in the assembly process.

