Shuttleworth-Ouzts wedding announcement

Mr. and Mrs. Dean Wilkie Shuttleworth of Dillon, SC announce the engagement of their daughter, Dorothy Hayes Shuttleworth, to Michael Owen Ouzts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Anthony Ouzts of Manning.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Phillip Hayes from Dillon, SC, and the late Mr. and Mrs. David Henry Shuttleworth from Dillon, SC. Shuttleworth is a graduate of Wofford College and Francis Marion University. She is employed by Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC.

The groom-elect is the grandson of the late Reverend and Mrs. Tom Mellette from Summerton, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Ouzts from Edgefield, SC. Ouzts is a graduate of Clemson University and Campbell University. He is employed by Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC.

The wedding is planned for November 16, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church, Dillon, SC.