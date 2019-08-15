Special Weather Alert

Alert:

...Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northeastern Clarendon County Until 415 PM EDT.... At 347 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm between Alcolu and Manning, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and localized minor flooding. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Localized minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is also possible. Some locations in the path of this storm include... the area of Clarendon County northeast of Manning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 120 and 134.