Friendly, Sweet and available for Adoption, Doc & Grumpy

Doc and Grumpy are 1 year old, black, male, Domestic Short Hair cats. They are brothers, and are very sweet and friendly. Doc and Grumpy are current on all of their age appropriate shots, have been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia. However, they tested positive for Feline Aids (FIV). FIV can only be transmitted through fighting and scratching. It cannot be spread just by contact, rubbing up against another cat, or by sharing food and water bowls. Doc and Grumpy get along well with cats, and they would make great pets! They are laid back cats, but will come and greet you to get attention. These two adorable cats can be adopted out together, or separately. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens.