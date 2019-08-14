Deer Lottery Applications End Tomorrow

Photo credit: S.C. Department of Natural Resources

According to reports:

This is the final reminder that there is only day left to apply for the deer lottery hunts on public lands being offered by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The application period for these hunts will close at 5:00 pm on Thursday, August 15th.

New this year, we will begin offering an “unrestricted” multi-site lottery. The “unrestricted” multi-site lottery application will cover hunting opportunities on Bear Island, Donnelley and Bonneau Ferry WMA with no antler restrictions at these sites. As this is a new opportunity, each applicant will begin with zero (0) preference points and accrue preference points in the “unrestricted” multi-site lottery if they are not selected. The traditional multi-site lottery, for properties with antler restrictions, will continue to operate and accrue preference points as before. These lotteries will operate independently and maintain separate preference points. For more information go to http://www.dnr.sc.gov/hunting/drawhunts.html.