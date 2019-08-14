CCTC opens lactation Rooms

Photo credit by: CCTC

Central Carolina Technical College opens lactation rooms for students, faculty and staff

SUMTER, S.C. – Central Carolina Technical College has recently established two new lactation rooms for students, faculty and staff on Main Campus in Sumter. CCTC Biology Instructor Tanya Quiroz helped launch this upgrade for the college after one of her students needed a place to pump breastmilk on campus. After finding out that there was not a designated area for nursing moms to pump, the student was discouraged and considered withdrawing for the semester so that she could continue to breast-feed. Quiroz realized that this was an issue the college needed to address, not just for students who are breastfeeding, but for faculty and staff as well. Quiroz coordinated with several personnel at the college to open two lactation rooms. “Studies show that breastmilk provides numerous benefits to both the infant and mother. Breastmilk contains antibodies from the mother that help the infant fight viruses and bacteria. It lowers the baby’s risk of having asthma or allergies. Plus, babies who are breast-fed for the first six months, have fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses and GI problems. A student should not have to choose between breastfeeding their infant or going to school. Lactation rooms for students and staff give women the ease and option to continue breastfeeding their child while pursuing their education or career,” says Quiroz. Every August, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated, and this year, Central Carolina is working to make sure that mothers who want to breast-feed while attending CCTC are given access to lactation rooms. CCTC’s Title IX Coordinator Kenya Dennis helps both pregnant and post-partum mothers by providing accommodations to support the student while transitioning into motherhood.

Accommodations include, personal care breaks to pump for their nursing child as well as the newly established lactation rooms. CCTC welcomed Regional Outreach Coordinator for Nurse-Family Partnership Syntrell Thompson earlier this month on the college’s Main Campus to share information relating to pregnancy and post-partum. Ms. Thompson also offered resources for expecting or new moms and she gave visitors the opportunity to register to win a breast pump kit. The lactation rooms on the college’s Main Campus are located in building M400, room M434 and building M600, room M609. For students looking for any additional resources, contact CCTC’s Title IX Coordinator Kenya Dennis at denniskr@cctech.edu.