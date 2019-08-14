August 2019 Bookmobile Schedule
August Mobile Schedule
4th Monday August 26
Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00
3rd Wednesday August 21
Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00
2nd and 4th Wednesdays August 14 & 28
Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:0
J & E Superette 2:30-4:30
3rd Thursday August 15
Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00
4th Thursday August 22
Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30
Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30
Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00
4th Saturday August 24
Clarendon One Community Center (formally the Old Scott’s Branch High)
9:00-1:00
The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st Wednesday, and the 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month.
