August 2019 Bookmobile Schedule

by | August 14, 2019 5:00 pm

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 2:59 pm

August Mobile Schedule

 4th  Monday August 26

Summerton Piggly Wiggly  2:00-4:00

 

3rd    Wednesday  August 21

Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00

 

2nd  and 4th  Wednesdays  August 14 & 28

Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:0

 J & E Superette 2:30-4:30

 

 3rd Thursday  August  15

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00

 

 4th  Thursday  August  22

Turbeville IGA  9:45-12:30

Barrineau Pentecostal Church  2:30-3:30

Lodabar Church on Hwy 527  4:00-5:00

 

  4th  Saturday  August 24 

Clarendon One Community Center (formally the Old Scott’s Branch High

9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st Wednesday, and the 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month.  

