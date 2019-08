Turbeville Town Council Meeting August 13

The Agenda for the Turbeville Town Council meeting to be held August 13 at 6:30 pm at Town Hall.

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

ADOPTION OF MINUTES- July 9, 2019

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

COMMITTEE REPORTS

Water & Sewer – Councilman Byrd

Police-Councilman Councilman Mims

Beautification – Councilwoman Turbeville

VEHICLE USE POLICY (ADMINISTRATOR TAYLOR’S MEMORANDUM ATTACHED FOR REVIEW)

EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK (COPIES ATTACHED FOR REVIEW)

LIMITS FOR RANDOM DRUG TESTING (ADMINISTRATOR TAYLOR PROVIDED COURT CASE LIMITATIONS ATTACHED FOR REVIEW)

SC MUNICIPAL INSURANCE AND RISK FINANCING FUND – LAW ENFORCEMENT REDUCTION REVIEW (ADMINISTRATOR TAYLOR’S MEMORANDUM ATTACHED FOR YOUR REVIEW)

SALARIES FOR MAYOR AND COUNCIL (ADMINISTRATOR TAYLOR’S MEMORANDUM ATTACHED FOR REVIEW)

DISCUSSION OF MS DEBORAH WELCH’S RETIREMENT REQUEST

DISCUSSION OF GUIDELINES FOR CITIZEN PARTICIPATION AT COUNCIL MEETINGS

DISCUSSION OF CLARENDON BEHAVORIAL HEALTH RX DROP BOX AT TOWN HALL

DISCUSSION OF TOWN OF OLANTA REQUEST TO HOOK ON TO TOWN OF TURBEVILLE WASTE WATER

EXECUTIVE SESSION: Section 30-4-70 (A) (1). Discussion of employment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of an employee, a student or person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body.

Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

ADJOURNMENT