JAMES HILTON TISDALE

James Hilton Tisdale, 85, husband of Carrie Fleming Tisdale, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born August 16, 1933, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late John James Tisdale and the late Hannah Burdick Tisdale. He was the retired owner and operator of Tisdale Tire World and he was a member of Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a son, Billy R. Tisdale (Teresa) of Florence; four daughters, Sara Welch of Turbeville, Tami Miles of Effingham, Penny Tisdale and Terrie Ard (Jody), both of Manning; a brother, Byrdic Tisdale (Linda) of Kingstree; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Mark Evans, Rev. Lloyd Ackerman and Rev. Michael Price officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Duke Craft, Jamie Tyler, Darren Tisdale, Glenn Tisdale, Roger Marlowe, Kenny Waldrop, Steve McCabe and Charlie Coker.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 112 Lawrence Street, Manning. Memorials may be made to Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 391, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org