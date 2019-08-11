McLeod Health Clarendon Receives Reaccreditation from DNV GL Healthcare

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 12:51 pm

submitted to The Manning Times

McLeod Health Clarendon announces the successful reaccreditation from DNV GL Healthcare. DNV GL is a certification body that helps hospitals achieve excellence by improving quality and safety through hospital accreditation processes.

By achieving reaccreditation McLeod Health Clarendon has demonstrated it meets or exceeds patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services. DNV GL’s accreditation program is the only one to integrate the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

“The DNV GL Healthcare reaccreditation is consistent with our commitment to provide quality healthcare to the people in our region,” says Rachel Gainey McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator.

DNV GL’s accreditation program,called NIAHO ®(Integrated Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations), involves annual hospital surveys – instead of every three years – and encourages hospitals to openly share information across departments and to discover improvements in clinical workflows and safety protocols.

McLeod Health Clarendon

Established in 1951, McLeod Health Clarendon has served the residents of Clarendon County for 68 years. In 2013, the hospital completed a $22 million, 47,000 square foot expansion and renovation, encompassing new operating rooms, an emergency department, same-day surgery center and larger patient rooms. Services available at McLeod Health Clarendon include: labor and delivery, infusion therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, diagnostic imaging and home health. The hospital has nearly 30 physicians representing medical specialties ranging from family medicine, OB/GYN and orthopedics to plastic surgery and urology.

About DNV GL Healthcare

DNV GL is a world-leading certification body that helps businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services.

Within healthcare, DNV GL helps its customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, disease-specific certifications and quality-management training.



The DNV GL operates in more than 100 countries. Our 16,000 professionals are dedicated to helping its customers make the world safer, smarter and greener.