The P-15’s low score battle ends in defeat

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 11:15 am

Sumter’s Victor Brown walks off the field after the final out in the P-15’s 2-0 loss to Fort Mill on Wednesday in the American Legion state tournament. photo by J. Scott Newell

From STAFF REPORTS

Both teams were strong on the pitcher’s mound last Wednesday, but Fort Mill was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over the Sumter P-15’s. Jacob Holladay started the game for Sumter and recorded 18 outs.

A single by Dustin Kennedy in the fourth inning was a positive for Sumter.

Beirne took the win for Fort Mill. He allowed three hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three.

Holladay took the loss for Sumter. He lasted six innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one.

Jackson Hoshour, Kennedy, and Victor Brown each managed one hit to lead the P-15’s.

Fort Mill didn’t commit a single error in the field. Stevens had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.