Tennis comes to Paxville

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 12:43 pm

For Domino Boulware, his passion for the game of tennis has evolved over the years to levels he never imagined. He has found a way to share his love for tennis with others so that their lives can be enriched with the experience of the game too.

South Carolina Tennis Hall of Famer, Domino Boulware, known to many as “Coach Domino,” came up with the idea to bring the sport of tennis to areas and neighborhoods that normally would not have access to courts or equipment. Recently, he and his “Team Manning” crew hosted a training camp to introduce tennis to children in Manning. The event was a complete success, and Domino hopes that the children who attended will continue to play tennis in their future.

Domino and his traveling crew were invited to the Paxville Child Development Center by Ms. Dorothy Mathis, Summer Community Development Director. Members of the team consisted of Domino, his wife, Jackie, and Coach Calvin Woods. The three introduced the game to over 35 children, who ranged in age from 4 to 14 years old.

