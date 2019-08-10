MHS Atletics Dept has a new driving force

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 12:46 pm

Manning High School recently announced Reggie Kennedy as their new Athletic Director. Kennedy will replace Keith West, who transferred to another football program in Sumter. Kennedy will also serve as head football coach for the Monarchs.

Kennedy was born in Clarendon County where he attended East Clarendon High School. He was a standout student-athlete in football, track, and baseball. During his senior year, he helped in leading the football team to a perfect season and State Championship in 1985. He accepted an athletic scholarship to play football at South Carolina State University. He earned All-MEAC honors as a starting Linebacker for S.C. State football team. He graduated with a B.S. Degree in Mathematics and received a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Cambridge University.

Kennedy is married to his wife, Kimberly. They have three children who are adults now, along with two grandchildren.

Kennedy began his coaching career at Lake City High school, where he was assistant coach from 1991 to 1995.

Since then, Kennedy has served in the dual capacity of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Kingstree High School, Fairfield-Central, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Sumter High School and Blythewood High School as assistant Athletic Director. He recently completed his 28thyear of coaching.

Kennedy has earned several Coach of the Year Awards during his coaching career. He was recently inducted into the Clarendon County Athletic Hall of Fame. Due to the untimely passing of Coach David Farnham he was placed in the role of Head Coach of the 2007 South Carolina Shrine Bowl Team. He represented the state well as he led the team to a victory for the first time in 4 years. He also led Sumter High football team to 2013 Division I-AAAA Football State Championship. Kennedy was the head coach of the South Team in the 2016 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South All-Star Football Game. Kennedy was named the 2017 & 2018 – Region 5-AAAAA – SCAAA Athletic Director of the Year.

Through his dedication and passion for children and athletics, he has led by example in excellence.Kennedy hopes to add other sports to the list of athletic programs at MHS. Volleyball, wrestling and girl’s golf are at the top of the potential programs list.

“I am very grateful and excited for this opportunity to be a part of the Monarchs athletic program,” said Kennedy. “I’ve always admired the program and the players who come through MHS. I see a lot of talent in these athletes, and want to do my best to ensure that they reach their full potential.”