McLeod Physician Associates Welcomes Dr. Carmen Cribb

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 1:02 pm

submitted to The Manning Times

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcomes Carmen Cribb, DO to the medical staff. Dr. Cribb joins Dr. Robert Eagerton and Family Nurse Practitioner Renee Ward at Eagerton Family Practice.

Board Certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Cribb provides primary care for men, women, and children and enjoys forging relationships with the patients she serves. “I enjoy the complexity of caring for people of all ages, and everyday being different in primary care,’ said Dr. Cribb.

A native of Georgetown, South Carolina and a graduate of the McLeod Family Medicine Residency program, she said joining McLeod Health Clarendon feels like coming home.

“As a medical student, I gained a great deal of respect for Dr. Robert Eagerton during my rotation in his office. I admired the bonds he has formed with his patients and helping them achieve their health goals,” said Dr. Cribb.

Dr. Cribb is accepting new patients in her office located at 200 East Hospital Street, Manning, SC. Same or next day appointments are available. Dr. Cribb is offering extended office hours Monday through Thursday until 6:00 p.m.For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (803) 433-0439.

About McLeod Health

McLeod Health currently operates seven hospitals, including McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Darlington, McLeod Dillon, McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast (North Myrtle Beach). Additionally, construction of an outpatient medical complex is underway in Carolina Forest as an expansion of McLeod Seacoast. McLeod also operates Urgent Care Centers in Florence and Darlington, along with approximately 90 medical practices throughout the 15 county region McLeod Health services from the Midlands to the Coast.