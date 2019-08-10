KATHERINE SNYDER “KATHY” RICHBOURG

Katherine Snyder “Kathy” Richbourg, 62, widow of Gerald Maes Richbourg, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at MUSC Health Florence.

Born January 29, 1957, in Manning, she was a daughter of Ollie Mae Rucker Snyder and the late William Thomas Snyder, Jr. She was a member of Manning United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her mother of Manning; two sons, Christopher “Shawn” Snyder (Amy) of St. Matthews and “Chance” Michael Richbourg (Jessica) of North; three daughters, Dusty Jones (David) of Summerton, McKenzie Dixon of Pamplico and Jennifer Michelle Butler (Steven Thames) of Manning; two brothers, William Earl Snyder and Clarence Thomas Snyder (Sherry), both of Manning; fifteen grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Snyder-Price Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cody Jones, Lane Jones, Ian Jones, Tyler Snyder, Brice Dixon and Steven Thames.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1465 Bloomville Road, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org