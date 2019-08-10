Jr. P-15s didn’t hold up to West Florence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 12:33 pm

West Florence winning pitcher, George Floyd. photo by Martha Floyd/Facebook.

Sumter Jr. P-15’s couldn’t keep up with West Florence Jr. Legion and fell 9-1 on Monday, July 22.

West Florence scored three runs in the seventh inning. William Herbert and Shannon Jackson all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

George Floyd took the win for West Florence. He went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 11.

Hayden Lyons took the loss for Sumter. He went five and a third innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out six.

Tyler Jones led Sumter with two hits in two at bats.

West Florence totaled 12 hits in the game. Nic Edick, Jackson, and Josh Williams all had multiple hits for West Florence. Edick went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead West Florence. West Florence didn’t commit a single error in the field. Herbert had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team.