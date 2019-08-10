EUGENE A. SANSBURY

Summerton, SC – Eugene A. Sansbury, 86, passed away on August 6, 2019.

A Funeral service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, Florence. Burial will follow at Lake Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family will have a time of visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. before the service at the Funeral Home.

Mr. Sansbury was born in Darlington County, the son of the late Eugene Colon and Lizzie Anna Pipkin Sansbury. He was employed with the Bayer Chemcial Company as a Machinist before retiring.

He was married to the late Frances Oliver Sansbury. Surviving are two daughters, Roselynn Rich, Kay (Jack) McCourt; five grandchildren, Devin (Hannah) McCourt, Brandon McCourt, Kaitlin McCourt, William (Lencha) Rich, Lynda Rich and six great grand-children. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Ray, Harry and John Sansbury and two sisters, Ethel Raines and Inez Alexander.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.