Central Carolina Technical College celebrates over 600 new graduates

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 1:04 pm

Thirty-two high school students enrolled in the Dual Enrollment or Early College Programs graduated with General Education Certificates or Associate Degrees from CCTC before they finished high school.

submitted to The Manning Times

Central Carolina Technical College held two commencement ceremonies Friday, May 10, at the Sumter County Civic Center to accommodate over 600 graduates.

The 10 a.m. ceremony was for students graduating from Business and Public Service programs and Industrial and Engineering Technology programs. The 3 p.m. ceremony was for students graduating from General Education, Health Sciences, Environmental Engineering Technology and Natural Resources programs. Academic Program Manager for Mechatronics and 2018 E.C. “Red” Kneece Award Recipient Mr. Bert Hancock spoke at the 10 a.m. ceremony. CCTC Philosophy, Religion and Spanish Instructor and 2018-2019 Faculty of the Year Award Recipient Dr. Raymond Watkins delivered the keynote address at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Academic Program Manager for Pharmacy Technician Dionne Simmons was honored during the morning commencement ceremony as this year’s recipient of the E.C. “Red” Kneece Teaching Excellence Award. Simmons is consistently spoken of as one of the best instructors on campus by students and fellow faculty and regularly volunteers and participates in college-related and community service activities.

Sixteen students from Manning High School, East Clarendon High School, Lee Central High School, Crestwood High School, Sumter High School, Lugoff Elgin High School and the Homeward Education Association graduated with Associate Degrees from CCTC that were enrolled in the Early College Program. They are Haley Andersen, Anna Bench, David Botzer, Shakira Brailsford, Kinsley Driggers, Rebecca Fleitas, Amir Jackson, Grace Joyner, Kelli McElveen, Cole Munger, Harmoni Parker, Janiya Singleton, Krysten Skinner, Madison Spring, Thomas Wallace and Leroy Woods. Sixteen students from Lee Central High School enrolled in the Dual Enrollment Program, which is offered at CCTC, and graduated with General Education Certificates from CCTC before they finished high school. They are Ni’Kiyah Carter, Ke’osha Evins, Shybleke Gregg, De’Ablo Halley, Akenyiah Hickmon, Destiny Johnson, Ayanah Lucas, Brittany Morant, Shakaila Pollard, Keishan Scott, Janayla Smith, Janise Spann, Ny’Keema Williams, Courtney Wilson, Timothy Wilson and Emani Young-Fortune.

Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu