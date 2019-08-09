The P-15s score late

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 11:36 am

Drake Thames takin a swing at a pitch from Florence Post 1's Timothy Felder. photo by J. Scott Sewell.

Last Monday’s game against Florence Post 1 was a heartbreaker for the Sumter P-15’s, as they lost the lead late in a 4-3 defeat. The game was tied at three with Florence Post 1 batting in the top of the fifth when Owen Taylor singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Florence opened up scoring in the second inning. Jameson Purvis drove in two when he singled.

Sumter P-15’s evened things up at three in the bottom of the third inning when Corey Blackley drew a walk, scoring one run.

Sumter scored three runs in the third inning. Sumter’s big bats in the inning were led by walks by Jackson Hoshour and Blackley and a sacrifice fly by Trent Frye.

Felder earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Florence. He went four innings, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out seven. Austin Moore threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Moore recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Florence Post 1.

Josh Bryant took the loss for Sumter. He allowed three hits and one run over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Hopkins started the game for Florence. He allowed three hits and three runs over two and a third innings, striking out three. Cody Windham started the game for Sumter. He surrendered three runs on four hits over one and one-third innings, striking out one and walking zero

Chandler Hunter went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the P-15’s in hits. Sumter was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Drake Thames had the most chances in the field with 11.

Taylor led Florence with three hits in three at bats. Florence didn’t commit a single error in the field. Purvis had the most chances in the field with 12.