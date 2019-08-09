Father and Son murdered at Bingo Hall

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 11:11 am

Two men face murder charges in connection to a shooting at a Myrtle Beach bingo hall last week that left a father and son dead. Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve Johnson Jr. were shot at Waccamaw Bingo in Belle Terre Plaza, off U.S. Highway 501, around 9:45 p.m. on July 26. According to police reports, the two were owners of the bingo hall and were killed during an attempted armed robbery. A witness of the crime reported to law enforcement that a man with a bandana covering his face came storming through the back door and demanded money. As the armed suspect attempted to take the money, one of the bingo owners tried to tackle him. That was when he opened fire, killing the father and son duo. The two suspects then fled the scene.

The Horry Police Department announced charges on Thursday against the suspects. Derrick Rivera, 29, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Authorities said that Rivera fled from Horry County after the armed robbery. He was located on Thursday by U.S. Marshals Task Force agents in Colleton County with the assistance of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Arrest warrants show that Rivera is accused of pulling the trigger and killing the father and son.

Bradford Britton, 40, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery. He was arrested in Georgetown Monday after officers, including those from Horry County, searched a home on South Kaminiski Street. He was also wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Texas for failure to appear on a narcotics charge.

For the full story, please see the August 8 edition of The Manning Times.