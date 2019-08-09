‘Dancing with the Stars’ raises more than $107,000 for charity

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 12:20 pm

On the evening of August 3rd, Clarendon came together once more to celebrate Clarendon County Dancing with the stars and a record was set. By the time the last dancer graced the stage, over 107,000.00 had been donated to Clarendon County Habitat for Humanity and several other local charities making this the most successful year for the event.

Hosted by Manning native Jeffrey Black, this was the tenth year for the fundraising event. The people’s choice award went to Lillie Blakelyn Coker and Brayden Smith. Together, the couple raised over twenty three thousand dollars. Lillie Coker is a senior at The Carolina Academy in Lake City and has a duel enrollment at Florence Darlington Technical College. Brayden Smith recently completed his freshman year at Presbyterian college where he was on the Dean’s list. Taking home the Skills Award were Hannah Yarborough and Graham Johnson. Yarborough is a resident of New Zion and a graduate of East Clarendon High School and the University of South Carolina. Johnson is also from New Zion with a degree from University of South Carolina.

Among the Judges that night was Morgan Nichols, the reigning Miss South Carolina. “I was so honored to team up with the other jubilant judges and devoted dancers to help raise more than $107,000.00 for area organizations at Saturday’s Dancing with the Clarendon County Stars” said Nichols. “Every contestant rocked, every donor shined and every organizer surprised”.

This years event was in loving memory of Judge James Dingle, past president of Clarendon County Habitat for Humanity and a great friend to Clarendon County.