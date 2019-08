Clarendon County Council Meeting Agenda

8. Clarendon County Transportation Committee- Request to purchase road signage and road signage material in an amount not to exceed $30,000

9. Public Hearing for Ordinance No.: 2019-05

Ordinance 2019-05 – An Ordinance TO CREATE AND ESTABLISH A SPECIAL TAX DISTRICT IN CLARENDON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, TO BE KNOWN AS CLARENDONCOUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES SPECIAL TAX DISTRICT; TO DEFINE THE DISTRICT’SAREA AND BOUNDARIES; TO AUTHORIZE THE ANNUAL LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXESAND THE IMPOSITION AND COLLECTION OF FEES FOR THE DISTRICT’S OPERATION ANDMAINTENANCE AND REPAYMENT OF ANY BONDS; TO AUTHORIZE THE ISSUANCE AND DELIVERY OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS BY CLARENDON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, OR REVENUE BONDS PAYABLE FROM THE IMPOSITION OF COLLECTION OF FEES RELATED TO THE DISTCIT, THE PROCEEDS OF WHICH WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES FOR THE DISTRICT; AND OTHER RELATED MATTERS.

10. Ordinance No.: 2019-05

Individuals who may need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the above meeting should contact Thomas Harvin, the ADA Compliance Coordinator at (803) 433-3223 or via email attlharvin@Clarendoncountygov.org prior to the scheduled meeting.