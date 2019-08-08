REV. KENYA BROCK (updated funeral arrangements)

On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Rev. Kenya Brock, pastor of the Bethel AME Church, exchanged his rugged cross for his precious crown at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born on November 19, 1969 in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Lonell Felder and the late Betty Brock Walker and stepson of the late Albert Walker.

A service celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00am from the William McKinley Parker Gymnasium, located on the campus of the Manning Elementary School, 311 West Boyce St., Manning, where the Rev. Eddie L. Gaston, Jr., Presiding Elder of the Manning District AME Church, will preside. The Right Rev. Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Prelate of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church, will bring words of consolation. The service of committal will follow in the Brock family plot located in the Society Hill AME Church Cemetery located in the Jordan Community of Manning.

Public viewing will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4:00pm-7:00pm from the Fleming & Delaine Chapel, 222 West Boyce St.

The family is receiving relatives and friends from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at the residence, 1113 R. Johnson Rd., Davis Station Community of Manning.