ROSE COKER HAM

Rose Coker Ham, 79, passed away Sunday, August 4th in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by her family. Rose was born April 2, 1940 to Tiller Jackson Coker Sr. and Corinne Hook Coker in Turbeville, S.C. She was a graduate of East Clarendon High School in Turbeville. Rose met and married the love of her life, Eugene (Sonny) Douglas Ham, Jr. and they married August 19, 1962. Their journey together started in Sumter S.C. where they met while both working at Carolina Power and Light Co. From there they started their family in Florence S.C. with their two sons Ed and Rick. After career stops throughout North and South Carolina, Rose and Sonny finished their careers and enjoyed life together in Wilmington, NC. until 2004. After the loss of her loving husband, Rose spent the last 15 years residing in Virginia Beach, Va with family. Rose is predeceased by her loving husband Sonny Ham and her sister Kathryn Brown. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Ed (Amy) and Rick (Heather); grandchildren, Chloe, David, and Kelly; brother, Tiller Jackson Coker Jr. and nephews Leland Brown and John Meena.

A memorial service will be held on Wenesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Condolences may be left for Rose’s family by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com.