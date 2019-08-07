Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting
Thursday, August 8, 2019
Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church
2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Highway 521 and State Highway 261 East)
Manning, SC 29102
Doors open at 6:00pm
Supper at 6:30pm served by the ladies of the church, donations accepted
Program at 7:00pm
Everyone is welcome.
For additional information/directions please contact:
Moye Graham, Chairman 803-478-7277
June Brailsford, Secretary/Treasurer 803-478-8716
