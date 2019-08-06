ROBERT EARL “BOB” JENNINGS, JR.

Robert Earl “Bob” Jennings, Jr., husband of Grace Elizabeth Hardy Driggers “Libby” Jennings, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Born September 11, 1951, in Columbia, he was a son of the late Robert Earl Jennings, Sr. and the late Katherine Elizabeth Ballentine Jennings. He was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of Weston, West Virginia; a son, Robert Earl Jennings Rich (Angie) of Junction, Texas; a half-brother, Leonard Jennings of Columbia; a sister, Diane Vanhorn of Casper, Wyoming; three stepchildren, Stephen Walter Driggers (Khristian), Andrew Paul Driggers and Lindsey Grace Driggers Hughes (Brandon), all of Manning; and seven grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of Kay & Terry Lee, 2036 Spigner Road, Alcolu. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to WVU Heart and Vascular Institute at www.wvumedicine.org/heart . Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, 803-435-2176. www.stephensfuneralhome.org