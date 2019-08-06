Missing Child connected to Murder of her Mother

Last Updated: August 6, 2019 at 7:31 am

A 5-year-old is reported as missing after her mother was found dead inside Lantana Apartments on Gamecock Village Court off Carolina Avenue.

At approximately 6 pm yesterday, police were called after a family member found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body.

The missing girl, Nevaha Lashy Adams, is described as 4′ 3, around 50 lbs, and braided black hair with colored beads.

A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. He is being held in the Sumter Lee Detention Center and is being charged with murder. A warrant is being issued today.

It is yet to be determined that he was involved or has any information concerning the missing child.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-S