Recipients of the Johnny H. Pearson, Jr. Award

Last Updated: August 4, 2019 at 4:21 pm

Johnny H. Pearson, Jr. was a 1985 graduate of Scott’s Branch High School and a huge sports fan. He was supportive and involved in a numerous amount of sports activities of the schools and recreational departments. Johnny loved to mentor and help all children but particularly those of his beloved “EAGLES FAMILY.” He was well known and loved by the students of Clarendon School District One’s student body and staff. He worked diligently with the athletic department of Scott’s Branch High School.

The Johnny H. Pearson, Jr. Scholarship was established in 2017 to remember the life of Johnny Pearson, Jr. This opportunity will continue annually supporting two athletes, one male and one female graduate from CSD1. The requirements includes: the students must have been accepted into a 2 or 4 year college or university, maintain a 2.0 G.P.A, must be an athlete, and write a 500 word essay answering, “What motivates Me to be the Better Me?” Each of the two recipients will be awarded $1,000 in tuition assistance funds.

One of the winners was Ronyaih Frierson. She was an all-star cheerleader for Scott’s Branch High School. In her essay, she says that she was motivated by her mother’s personal dreams that were unfulfilled. Frierson’s desire is to give of herself for her mother’s sake just as her mother did to ensure her care. Frierson’s goal is to be become a lawyer as her mother could only dream. Frierson has been enrolled at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC. majoring in Sociology.

The second recipient, Amonte Brown, was an all-star multiple sport athlete. He excelled in both football and track. In his essay, he says that his motivations came from the many obstacles and challenges that he had to overcome. Brown says that by learning more about himself and his spiritual growth he has learned that he must be willing to stand up to a challenge. Every new accomplishment inspires him to conquer the next. Brown has been enrolled at Newberry College, Newberry, SC. majoring in Communications.

Members of the Williams and Pearson would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the community members of Clarendon and neighboring Counties, and the many businesses, public and government officials that helped.

Donations are being accepted for the upcoming 2020 scholarship award year. Donations can be made at the Bank of Clarendon using the account named “Johnny’s Athletic Scholarship.”

For further questions or information contact: Sondra Busby at sondrabusby816@gmail.com.

