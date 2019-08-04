Local Clinic celebrates two year anniversary

Last Updated: August 4, 2019 at 4:14 pm

Dr. Marva Williams cannot remember a time in her life when she didn’t want to be a physician. In July 2017, Williams, who has been a part of the Clarendon community for over seventeen years, opened her own private practice on Sunset Drive in Manning.

“I honestly cannot remember ever having any thoughts about doing anything else in my life,” said Williams. “I wanted to give back to a community that has given me so much over the years. I also wanted to continue the care that Dr. Ken Johnson started for our small town so many years ago.”

Over the past two years, Williams has added new faces and new services available at Clarendon Health and Wellness. The staff now includes Marie Disher, Nurse Practitioner, Todd Culclasure, Physician’s Assistant, Linda Williamson, Mike Dinkins, Melissa Franklin and Yvette Hoffman. The services have expanded to not only include Family Health but also Beauty, as Clarendon Health and Wellness is now offering Botox, Juvederm, laser services and many other cosmetic procedures.

“We care for our patients like we would want our families to be cared for,” said Linda Williamson. “We enjoy coming to work because it doesn’t feel like work. We are a family.” Two years later, the family philosophy of doing business seems to be taking good care of Clarendon County. Clarendon Health and Wellness is open Monday thru Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays as a walk in clinic from 8a.m. to noon. They are currently accepting new patients.